Meet Umar the Unrelenting, Sister of the Dread Dormammu

Siblings: can’t live with them, can’t banish them to the Dark Dimension… or can you?

In many ways, that question underpins the very existence of one of Marvel’s most formidable mystical powerhouses. But while she is perhaps better known for her familial connections, this cosmic queen is much more than her family ties.

We are talking about a being born of the legendary Faltine; a goddess made of pure magical energy who, with the slightest wave of her hand, once halted the advance of the Multiverse’s most terrifying otherworldly horde. To her, the Incredible Hulk—at his absolute most powerful—was little more than a plaything; the very fabric of reality around her, a thin veil to casually brush aside.

She is Umar the Unrelenting, and while she is indeed the sister of the Dread Dormammu and mother of Clea, the Dark Dimension’s own Sorcerer Supreme, Umar is also one of Doctor Strange’s most fearsome and powerful foes. You will put some respect on her name!