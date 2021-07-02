Look Inside the Next 'United States of Captain America'

Next time, in THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA...

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are hot on the trail of the shield thief, but their adversary remains one step ahead, and he has friends in low places. Some of Captain America’s oldest enemies are behind this scheme, but can Sam and Steve figure out who these enemies are and what they want, in time to stop them?

Plus! Who is Nichelle Wright, the Captain America of Harrisburg? And will her community stand up for her when the shield thief frames her for a terrible crime?

Find out at your local comic shop on July 28 in THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2!