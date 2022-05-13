The Sleeper Symbiote Claims a New Host in 'Venom' #11
Check out Sleeper Agent, a new symbiote character debuting in the pages of Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch’s 'Venom' this August.
Writers Al Ewing and Ram V and artist Bryan Hitch’s acclaimed run on VENOM continues to reshape the symbiote mythos in each explosive issue! And luckily for VENOM fans, the trio of superstar creators have no plans to slow down as the ongoing series enters its’ third terrifying arc this August in VENOM #11.
Kicking off a three-part story called “VENOMWORLD,” Eddie and Dylan Brock’s journey takes a sharp turn as they deal with the shocking revelations of VENOM #10. Dylan is still at the mercy of Bedlam, while Eddie battles his way across the cosmos, discovering more about the symbiotes than ever before. And the hits keep coming as the Sleeper symbiote joins the fray with a deadly new look…
“Working on VENOM has been a surprise, honestly. I wasn’t really familiar with the symbiote world before I drew the first pages of issue #1, but it’s been a hugely entertaining world to explore,” Hitch explained. “Al and Ram’s story (and it is a massive, long-form epic) has given me so many different threads to play with from personal drama and urban action to all of space and time."
"I had to learn to draw cats for this book, not just symbiotes, and Sleeper has become a favorite one to play with," he added. "He hasn’t seen too much, but that’s about to change, as he’s getting serious and upping his game. He's bringing a new element and a new player into the symbiote world with Sleeper Agent. Chemical and biological warfare. This cover reveal is really only the first phase of Sleeper Agent’s look. They are symbiotes, after all…”
VENOM #11
Written by RAM V.
Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH
On Sale 8/3
Get your first glimpse at SLEEPER AGENT below and pick up his debut issue when VENOM #11 arrives in August!
