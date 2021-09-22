Venom Versus Carnage in an All-New Infinity Comics Series

“Scott [Hepburn’s] work on this series is just amazing, and figuring out how to best take advantage of the vertical format for all the symbiote-swinging, screen-scrolling action has been a blast,” Pacheco teases. “I'm really happy with what we came up with, and I hope everyone has as much fun reading it as I did writing it (though that would be admittedly difficult, because I had A LOT of fun going ham with those Carnage and Venom boys).”

