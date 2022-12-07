It's Venom vs. Doom as David Michelinie Returns with More 'Venom: Lethal Protector'

This year, Venom co-creator David Michelinie made his epic return to the world of symbiotes in VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR, and the hit series took readers back to Venom’s early days as a wicked web-slinger. Now, prepare for round two as Michelinie is back with another all-new five-issue Venom saga in VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II!

Known for his legendary run on THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN where he introduced and defined Venom alongside Todd MacFarlane, Michelinie knows better than anyone how dangerous Venom can be. Join him for another captivating adventure set in the sinister symbiote’s past when brains—and Spider-Man—were still on the menu! This time, Michelinie will unite with rising star Farid Karami to weave an epic, blockbuster story pitting Venom against one of comic books’ most iconic villains—DOCTOR DOOM!

Swinging from the streets of New York City to the kingdom of Latveria, Eddie Brock is challenged like never before! What (or WHO) will Venom need to overcome the fiercest foe in the Marvel Universe? One thing’s for certain, this monster’s bringing the mayhem!

"One of the happiest parts of my career was when I was originating and developing Venom,” Michelinie said. “So returning to that era is like having my own time machine. And to put Venom up against Doctor Doom, my favorite villain... sweet icing on the cake!"