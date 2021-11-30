Venom: The Path of Dylan Brock

Dylan is still very new to the hero game, but he’s already played a major role in saving the world from Knull’s invasion. And now that he has a symbiotic relationship of his own, Dylan’s got some big shoes to fill if he wants to live up the legacy of Venom. Joining with the symbiote has also put a target on Dylan’s back, since Eddie’s enemies are now his own.

Ahead of tomorrow's VENOM #2, we’re taking a look back at some of the formative events in Dylan Brock’s life. And while heroes aren’t usually destined for greatness from birth, Dylan’s origin has paved the way for him to be one of the most important heroes in the Marvel Universe...

Symbiotic Conception

Dylan’s parents are Eddie Brock, and Eddie’s ex-wife, Anne Weying. But in a very unconventional way, Dylan is a literal child of the symbiotes as well. It all started years ago, when Anne briefly became She-Venom in VENOM: SINNER TAKES ALL #2. Annie was mortally wounded by the Sin-Eater, and she would have died if Eddie hadn’t ordered his symbiote to join with her.