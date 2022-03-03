Bonding with Venom: The Symbiote’s Recent History

Over the years, the Venom symbiote has gone on his fair share of exploits. An alien creature who made its way to Earth after bonding with Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, the being soon bonded with its longtime companion, disgraced journalist Eddie Brock. The pair have broken up and reunited many times over the years and also met—and even spawned—a number of other symbiotes.

In the past several years, comic readers have seen the Venom symbiote join with other people before getting back in action with his old pal Eddie. With the latest VENOM series by Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch starting to unfold on Marvel Unlimited, it's a great time to run through the alien being's recent past!

With the launch of the 2016 VENOM series from Mike Costa and Gerardo Sandoval, readers met Lee Price, a criminal who became the symbiote's new host. Exhibiting more control over Venom than previous partners, Price mixed it up with crime boss Black Cat... that is until Eddie Brock showed back up as the leader of the FBI's Anti-Symbiotic Task Force, a role that featured heavily in CARNAGE (2015). After stopping Price, though, Brock killed a guard, re-bonded with Venom, and escaped into the night!

As the VENOM numbering switched over to legacy issue #150, Brock became the star of the book, but he was still dealing with the damage that Price had done to his symbiote. Needing help, he turned to his old friend Liz Allan, then head of Alchemax. He also became the protector of a group of dinosaur-people living under New York City after dethroning Stegron which put him in direct opposition to Kraven the Hunter and Shriek who were after big game.