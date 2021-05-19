Survive the Grim Darkness of the Far Future with the Sisters of Battle in Marvel Comics’ New Warhammer 40,000 Series

A squad of Adepta Sororitas, led by Canoness Veridyan arrive on planet Siscia to retrieve a lost Inquisitorial acolyte and put down a heretical uprising. As Novitiate Ghita’s first mission with her Order gets underway, what should be an easy mission turns into something much worse, as an unknown force deep within the subterranean city of the planet rears its ugly head! It’s no-holds-barred action, mystery, and daemons galore as the all-female fighting force lets bolters blaze and flamers scorch in this all-new saga!

A Warhammer 40,000 aficionado herself, here’s what Torunn Grønbekk had to say about working on WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE:

“I'm beyond thrilled to continue Marvel's Warhammer 40,000 line with this new series. The Sisters of Battle are everything I adore about 40K. I love everything from their unflinching conviction to their brutal armory (hello, Exorcist!) to the creepiest of all servitors; the Cherub. We're in a universe where attack is the best defense and suffering is prayer, and I couldn't be happier to enter the battle with the Adepta Sororitas. (Expect many hymnals and a lot of dead heretics).



“I'm ever grateful for the opportunity to contribute a little piece of terror to the vast and unforgiving Warhammer 40K universe (and not only because the countless hours I spend painting miniatures can now be classified as 'research.' Thanks, Marvel)! Seeing the story come to life through the art of Edgar Salazar has been a true delight. It takes a particular talent to keep track of all the details essential to the 40K universe, and Edgar is next-level great. Combined with the colors of Arif Prianto, the grim darkness of the far future has never looked this good!”

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #1 (OF 5)

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR with colors by ARIF PRIANTO

Cover by DAVE WILKINS

On Sale 8/18!