Ben Reilly Swings Into Action as Spider-Man in New Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Trailer

An all-star lineup of writers and artists have assembled to bring you one of the boldest sagas in Spider-Man history!

Kicking off next month in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75, creators Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, Zeb Wells, and Kelly Thompson will team up on the thrice monthly title and shake up the Spider-Man status quo beyond your wildest expectations. This revolutionary era will see the return of Peter Parker’s fan-favorite clone: Ben Reilly. Backed by the Beyond Corporation, Ben Reilly is more than ready to take over and be the best Spider-Man there ever was.