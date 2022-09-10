Comics
D23 Expo 2022: Watch Live - Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND

by Marvel

Watch live from D23 Expo as we celebrate 60 spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel!

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), D23 Expo 2022