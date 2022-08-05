Looking Back on ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’

MASTER OF THE WORLD

While already dealing with the threats surrounding Kang, the Avengers were stunned to see half-mile tall structures popping up from the ground to surround most of the major cities of North America. The “Master of the World” took credit for the move. As seen in AVENGERS #46, he also captured a great deal of U.S. leaders and explained that he had been alive for forty thousand years thanks to merging with a spaceship that allowed him to use the Earth's raw materials to create these walls complete with defenses and energy domes.

The Master debuted in ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #2 and gave the Avengers trouble on more than one occasion. In KANG DYNASTY, he explained that, as the overseer of the planet, he approved of Kang's invasion because it would greatly reduce the world's population, but of course could not support a plan that lead anyone else to take over as the “orb's true ruler.” When Carol Danvers and the others finally confronted the Master in AVENGERS #48, he refused to help them, so she stabbed him in the gut so they could take control of his tech to keep the world safe.