The Daughter of Dracula Seduces Her Prey in Artgerm's 'What if...? Dark: Tomb of Dracula' #1 Cover
Check out a new cover for Marv Wolfman and David Cutler’s 'What If...? Dark: Tomb of Dracula' #1, on sale this November
Announced yesterday, industry legend Marv Wolfman will return to Marvel Comics this November in WHAT IF…? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1!
Known for redefining comic book horror storytelling in his groundbreaking run of THE TOMB OF DRACULA, Wolfman will revisit both his co-creation Blade and Dracula, whom he introduced to the Marvel Universe. Drawn by artist David Cutler, the shocking WHAT IF…? story will boldly ask the question, "WHAT IF…the legendary Dracula transformed BLADE the vampire slayer…into a vampire?!"
And Blade and Dracula won’t be the only ones getting their fangs bloody—the one-shot will also feature the return of the daughter of Dracula, Lilith Drake! Known for her intense hatred of her father, Lilith is back with a vengeance, and fans can see her in all her undead glory in a stunning variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.
"In 1972, I was a fledgling comics writer who mostly wrote short 2 to 8 page 'monster' stories when Editor Roy Thomas asked if I'd like to write TOMB OF DRACULA, my very first series for Marvel, and the book that would jumpstart my career," Wolfman recollected. "So it is a real thrill now that 50-plus years later Marvel asked me to once again dive into that pool with this very special WHAT IF…? story, and to bring back that great cast of characters that artist Gene Colan and I created so many years ago. Thank you, Marvel, for giving me the chance to play with old friends one last time."
"Getting Marv back on TOMB OF DRACULA is a bucket list check-off," said Exec. Editor Nick Lowe. "He hasn’t lost a step and the opportunity to pair him with David Cutler and Scott Hanna to make a story that’s both love letter and one of the scariest and creepiest and new vampire stories I’ve read made it all the better!"
WHAT IF...? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1
Written by MARV WOLFMAN
Art by DAVID CUTLER & SCOTT HANNA
Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU
On Sale 11/8
Revel in the beauty of Lilith, Queen of the Undead, in Artgerm’s variant cover, which will also be available as a Virgin Variant Cover, and be there when master of the craft Marv Wolfman unleashes true Marvel Comics horror in WHAT IF…? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1 this November!
