Where to Start Comics Guide: Miles Morales Spider-Man

We know how daunting it can be to dive into comics.

Whether you've discovered Miles Morales with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, or plastered on your favorite tee, we want to help deepen your love for Brooklyn's Spider-Man. And what better way than through the pages of some web-slingin' comics!

In the alternate reality, a young New York City teen was bitten by a genetically-enhanced spider. When the Peter Parker of that dimension was killed, the teen—named Miles Morales—was inspired to take up the fallen mantle. Where the original Spider-Man lived by his Uncle Ben's maxim, "With great power comes great responsibility," Miles adds the addendum, "What would Peter Parker do?"

As a fan of Miles Morales, now that you know the basics, and want to start reading comics to find out how he ends up in the main Marvel Universe of Earth-616, but don't know where to start; don't worry, we've got you!

This tells the origin of Miles Morales in the Ultimate universe, as well as being a great introduction to Miles as a character.