Which Is Your Favorite Variant of Loki?

Loki has been a part of the Marvel Universe since 1962, but in all those decades, he – sometimes she – has taken on a number of different looks. To confuse? To frustrate? To delight? It’s Loki – is there really a definitive answer? On the latest episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show, hosts Langston Belton, Lorraine Cink, and Ryan “Agent M” Penagos all chose their favorite versions of Loki. And in this post, you can find the books where he’s sporting those looks on Marvel Unlimited!

Langston’s Pick: Teen Heartthrob Loki from YOUNG AVENGERS

Langston says this Loki has a “super slick look that I could totally see someone rocking in SoHo or the meat-packing district in New York City… maybe even with the horns,” which he says “show[s] off perfect hair and scruff. I love this Loki because it captures a modern Loki for the Instagram generation.”

Read this Loki in YOUNG AVENGERS!