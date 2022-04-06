White Fox Becomes a Supernatural Detective in Her New Infinity Series

What do you think of White Fox’s future as a solo hero?

ALYSSA WONG: I can't give away any of my secrets, so all I can tell you is that I would love to write a White Fox book! She's a powerful, intriguing character who's handling a lot of responsibility: her role as the leader of Tiger Division, her late family's legacy, and her identity as the last of her kind. It would be a lot of fun to explore that tension in a solo run.

Bruno, what are some of your favorite parts of storytelling for a vertical series?

BRUNO OLIVEIRA: The vertical format is limitless; I can go as long as I want to convey a scene, and as you scroll it’s always surprising. With a comic book you’re surprised by the art, but not the format. Even if you have an explosive double-page spread, you know it starts and ends with the width of the book. But with this format, we can constantly surprise the reader. The reader can never tell if the next panel is gonna be a small square or it’s gonna take three screens of length to show a beautiful setting or a cool fight scene.

What about White Fox do you find especially compelling as a character? For me, it's that lurking inner beast...

BRUNO OLIVEIRA: Before I started the story, it was the same for me. The inner beast felt like something she kept trying to hide and when she unleashed it, it had all that bottled-up power come out violently and beautifully. However after I started working with Alyssa’s script, I had the feeling that Ami doesn’t see herself as a badass hero with a cool costume. You can tell Ami doesn’t seem to think she fits the Super Hero mold. So if I came for the beast inside, I stayed for the real, fleshed out personality that felt like someone I could actually know and talk to.

ALYSSA WONG: I have a soft spot for White Fox. She's the first hero I solo-wrote for Marvel. I've always loved shapeshifters and monsters, and a question I'm always asking is, "Who gets to be a monster, and who has no choice? Who decides what is monstrous?" Ami Han is a Kumiho who grew up without a Kumiho community, surrounded only by stories about how her kind is evil, heartless, and vicious. There's a certain grief that comes from that cultural isolation and external hatred, and it's something she's had to grapple with her entire life. I find that deeply compelling and resonant.

Plus. You know. Sometimes you want to toss composure to the side, turn into a giant fox beast, and wild out. Who doesn't feel that?