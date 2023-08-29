Get Trapped in Yelena Belova's Web with Artgerm's New 'White Widow' #1 Cover
Sarah Gailey and Alessandro Miracolo's new 'White Widow' series kicks off in November.
As announced earlier this summer, Yelena Belova will headline her very own limited series this November!
Written by Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) and drawn by artist Alessandro Miracolo (STAR WARS: OBI-WAN, STAR WARS: YODA), WHITE WIDOW will present a groundbreaking chapter for the character as she steps out as a solo hero for the first time!
After Natasha Romanoff cut ties with the Red Room, Yelena debuted as the second, and more morally flexible, Black Widow. Now, Yelena has freed herself from the shackles of the past and fights by Natasha Romanoff’s side as the WHITE WIDOW! Thanks to her role in Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande’s BLACK WIDOW series and her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yelena Belova is experiencing a resurgence in popularity!
In her new series, witness the newest stage of this exciting evolution of the character as Yelena is finally free to choose her own path. Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. What will Yelena’s next role in the Marvel Universe be?
To celebrate her new era, WHITE WIDOW #1 will feature a stunning variant cover by superstar artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau. Also available as a virgin variant cover, this stunning piece depicts Yelena escaping her tangled history and reloading for her action-packed new adventures!
On writing the new series, Sarah Gailey told The Mary Sue, "I am beyond exhilarated to launch White Widow into her own series! Yelena Belova is an incredible character who deserves independence, community, and the opportunity to kill on her own terms. Getting the chance to work with this team at Marvel is a thrill. I can't wait for the world to see what Alessandro and I have in store!"
WHITE WIDOW #1 (OF 4)
Written by SARAH GAILEY
Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
On Sale 11/1
Check out Artgerm’s WHITE WIDOW #1 cover below and see Yelena Belova embrace a new destiny when the issue hits stands on November 1.
