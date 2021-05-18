Winter Comes for the White Widow & Red Guardian in 'Winter Guard' #1

The Red Guardian starts hunting down state secrets, putting himself right back in his home country’s crosshairs — dragging the White Widow along with him. But the motherland has new heroes now…and not even the Red Room could have prepared Alexei and Yelena for the Winter Guard’s retribution in WINTER GUARD #1, a new four-issue epic thriller from Ryan Cady and Jan Bazaldua, kicking off this August!

The Winter Guard, comprised of Crimson Dynamo, Vanguard, Darkstar, Ursa Major, Perun, and Chernobog, are hot on Alexei and Yelena's trail. Can the duo evade their grasp?

Get a glimpse of the upcoming spy series below!