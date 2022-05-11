America Chavez: Explained

America has been saving lives and fighting crime for over ten years, but her recent limited series, AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA (2021), flips the status quo. Her origin—where she’s from, her powers, and her family—may not be what she thought, which is why it’s a great time to refresh and get all caught up. Think you know America? Let’s jump into her never-dull life with these comic highlights that can all be read on Marvel Unlimited!

HOME SWEET HOME?

It's in YOUNG AVENGERS (2013) #14 that we (finally) get America's backstory. She was raised in a dimension, the Utopian Parallel, empowered by a sentient force called the Demiurge. When she was around six years old, the Utopian Parallel was attacked, and her moms sacrificed themselves to save their daughter. America left her paradisiacal home, traveling across dimensions until she ends up on Earth-616 in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights. A new family, the Santanas, take her in, and to honor her mothers’ legacies, she becomes a hero. The rest is history…or so we think.