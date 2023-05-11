Who Is the Captain America of the Railways?
Captain America: Aaron Fischer faces his past in the latest story arc of romance anthology series ‘Love Unlimited.’
From the pages of THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA (2021), Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the Railways, returns in an all-new story by Josh Trujillo, Cara McGee, and Felipe Sobreiro on the Marvel Unlimited app. Kicking off on May 11, LOVE UNLIMITED: AARON FISCHER CAPTAIN AMERICA is the next 6-part story in the Infinity Comics romance anthology series, LOVE UNLIMITED.
WHO IS AARON FISCHER?
In his first appearance, we learn that Aaron Fischer fled an abusive, homophobic household and joined an underground network of Captain Americas dedicated to protecting people from violence and exploitation across the United States. As the Captain America of the Railways, Aaron protects his fellow runaways.
Starting in LOVE UNLIMITED: AARON FISCHER CAPTAIN AMERICA #49, Aaron will have to confront his past when his ex-boyfriend, Jeremy, calls him in crisis. Tragedy forces Aaron to return to the hometown that once harassed, terrorized, and rejected him, where he finds himself in the thick of a conspiracy.
Get your first look at this current LOVE UNLIMITED arc below, and read new chapters in issues #49-54 each Thursday on the Marvel Unlimited app.
