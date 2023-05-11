Who Is the Captain America of the Railways?

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Sign up today and get one year for just $5 a month!

From the pages of THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA (2021), Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the Railways, returns in an all-new story by Josh Trujillo, Cara McGee, and Felipe Sobreiro on the Marvel Unlimited app. Kicking off on May 11, LOVE UNLIMITED: AARON FISCHER CAPTAIN AMERICA is the next 6-part story in the Infinity Comics romance anthology series, LOVE UNLIMITED.

WHO IS AARON FISCHER?

In his first appearance, we learn that Aaron Fischer fled an abusive, homophobic household and joined an underground network of Captain Americas dedicated to protecting people from violence and exploitation across the United States. As the Captain America of the Railways, Aaron protects his fellow runaways.