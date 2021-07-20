He Who Remains: The Survivor at the End of Time?

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Sign up now to get 50% off your first month.

In the long timeline of the Marvel Universe, fans have witnessed the war between Kang the Conqueror and his future self, Immortus, play out for decades. And in the background, the Time-Keepers have alternately been Immortus’ masters (or enemies) depending on his relationship to Kang. But there’s yet one more player in this cosmic game that we know very little about: He Who Remains.

In the vast library of comics on Marvel Unlimited, there are clues that can shed some light on He Who Remains—who he is, what he actually wants, and what his existence means for the Multiverse.