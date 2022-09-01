Who Is Millie the Model?

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

Have you heard of Millie the Model? It’s alright if you haven’t! Created by pioneering writer-artist Ruth Atkinson, Millie’s first issue debuted way back in 1945. She was known as the star of one of Marvel’s longest-running humor titles, totaling in at 207 issues! (Although at that point in history “Marvel Comics” was still “Timely” and later “Atlas Comics.”) Millie also had a few spin-offs during her twenty-year solo series! Curious to know a little more about Millie before reading her all-new story arc “Millie the Spy” in Infinity Comics anthology series LOVE UNLIMITED? Let’s dive further into her fabulous, fashionable history!