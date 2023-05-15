Who Is Nick Fury? The Official Marvel Guide

In ORIGINAL SIN (2014) by Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato, Uatu was attacked by Dr. Midas, Exterminatrix and the Orb who made off with one of his eyes. When the Watcher refused to reveal the identities of his attackers, Fury killed him and took his other eye. After an investigation by Earth's heroes ultimately lead to the truth, Fury was turned into a chained being known as the Unseen by the other Watchers. In this new form he could bear witness to everything, but do nothing about it.

After the Cotati invasion of Earth, the Unseen examined some mysterious weapons which caused Uatu to form out of his remaining eye as seen in EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR by Dan Slott and Sean Izaakse. Returned, Uatu reconstituted Fury as his herald in FANTASTIC FOUR #25. He continued serving in this capacity through the Reckoning War. In FANTASTIC FOUR #45, Uatu fixed the mistakes of many of his people and then set Fury up on the moon, giving him his watchtower and all of the fantastical weapons inside.