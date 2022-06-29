Who Is Red Dagger?

An ally of Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan, he wants nothing more than to help people. But Red Dagger didn’t experience a life changing moment like being “struck by radioactive lightning” or being enveloped in a cloud of Terrigen Mist. He's just a regular guy who decided to grab a costume and be a hero, putting his life on the line for what he believes in.

But surely there’s more to him, right? Of course! With Red Dagger co-headlining in LOVE UNLIMITED: MS. MARVEL AND RED DAGGER (2022), a six-part Infinity Comic story arc only on the Marvel Unlimited app, there's no better time to explore his history! Let's take a closer look at the man behind the red scarf.

FIRST APPEARANCE

Red Dagger was introduced in MS. MARVEL (2015) #12 during Kamala’s trip abroad to Karachi, Pakistan. Kamala, as Ms. Marvel, runs into him while stopping criminals one night, and they initially start off on the wrong foot. He felt that she had encroached on his turf (gotta check in with the local heroes, Ms. Marvel!), but after talking it out, the two become cordial.