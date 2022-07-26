Who Is Riri Williams?

TRAGIC BUT HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Riri Williams, named after her late father, was introduced back in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2015) #7. Although she only appeared on one page, her dedication to her craft was as loud and clear as the door she slammed in the faces of those interrupting her in an M.I.T. dormitory. Turns out, she was busy tinkering with an Iron Man armor after daring herself with the task.

Soon after, she made two-to-three-page appearances that continued to grow her presence in the Marvel Universe. It wasn’t until Tony Stark went missing that her budding curiosity turned into a journey to become a Super Hero. In her first go in the Iron Man suit, she stopped an escape at the New Mexico State Penitentiary.

Unlike other young heroes, Riri did not receive powers through an accident or outside circumstance. Instead, she pieced together her own armor using her intellect and the materials she found. She quite literally forged her own path. She didn’t meet Tony Stark until INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2015) #12, and even then, it’s not your typical meet-and-greet. As Riri’s mom frantically asked her to show her what she’d been working on, Tony showed up and gave his approval of Riri’s Iron Man helmet.

In INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2016) #1 we get into Riri’s tragic origin story. When she was five years old, her mother and stepfather learned she was a super-genius. Educators tasked them to remind Riri that the world was a beautiful place worth exploring. Unfortunately, Riri received a painful lesson at the tender age of ten that the world can also be very ugly. Both her best friend and stepfather were killed in a shooting and her life was irrevocably shaken.