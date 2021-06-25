Who Is Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress?

More power!

In the beginning, all Sylvie wanted was to be an Avenger before her team cast her out. After that, Sylvie bounced around between a few shady customers, leading Caroline Le Fay’s Doom Maidens and joining Baron Zemo’s Masters of Evil to take the group down from within.

Sylvie later chose an overtly deceptive path. She tricked the Hood’s Illuminati to infiltrate Asgardia and gain more power. While posing as a depowered Amora the Enchantress, Sylvie landed in a boiling cauldron-level of trouble with the actual spellbinding sorceress. Find out what Amora does to Sylvie for her identity infringement in ILLUMNIATI (2015) #7!