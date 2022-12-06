Copy That: Marvel’s Wildest Clone Stories

Though he's far better known for creating robotic duplicates, Doctor Victor Von Doom has also dabbled in a bit of genetic tomfoolery. Back in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #198-199, the leader of Latveria surprised his subjects when he revealed a never-before-seen son creatively named Victor Von Doom the 2nd (though he had appeared a few issues prior starting with issue #193). In issue #198, Doom completed a process that gave his duplicate all of his memories and intended to grant him the complete powers of the Fantastic Four.

Doom kidnapped the Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch to fulfill the latter part of his plan, which brought Mister Fantastic to the small European nation looking to save his family and friends. Reed Richards even teamed up with the local resistance to storm Doom’s castle, interrupting the power transference at hand. But when Doom the Elder attempted to crown his clone, they were stopped by the freed FF. Even worse for the emperor, Doom the 2nd began exhibiting powers, but also a disgust for his creator's hatred for humanity. Elder Doom could not tolerate his copy's perspective, and clone Doom fought with his creator ultimately dying at the hands of his “father.” Adding yet another tragic complex to the complex-ridden Doom.