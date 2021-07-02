Comics
Published July 2, 2021

Shang-Chi and Wolverine Clash Over the Fate of a Mysterious New Mutant in ‘Shang-Chi’ #3

Meet Shang-Chi’s mutant sister Zhilan in ‘Shang-Chi' #3, on sale July 28!

by Anthony Blackwood

Over the course of award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and rising star artist Dike Ruan’s redefining work on SHANG-CHI, the iconic martial arts hero has taken over leadership of his evil father’s cult-like organization known as the Five Weapons Society. In the process, Shang-Chi has reconnected with his many siblings, and in this month’s SHANG-CHI #3, he’ll discover yet another sister, a mutant warrior named Zhilan!

Shang-Chi #3 Variant Cover by Michael Cho

Gifted with the ability to transform music into solidified energy, Zhilan is a formidable fighter who was banished from the Five Weapons Society by Shang-Chi’s father long ago. But why was she exiled? And should Shang-Chi invite her back?

Shang-Chi #3 Interior Artwork by Dike Ruan and Tríona Farrell

To make matters more complicated, Shang-Chi won’t be the only one looking for Zhilan. Sent by Krakoa to protect a fellow mutant, Wolverine will face off with Shang-Chi in an intense matchup between two of Marvel’s most legendary fighters. 

Shang-Chi #2 Interior Artwork by Dike Ruan and Tríona Farrell

Having already gone head-to-head with the likes of Spider-Man and Captain America, this is the latest in Shang-Chi’s series of clashes with the heroes of the Marvel Universe, and they are beginning to question if he can truly change the Five Weapons Society’s evil ways….

Shang-Chi #2 Interior Artwork by Dike Ruan and Tríona Farrell

Don’t miss the next issue in Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan’s epic run when SHANG-CHI #3 hits stands on July 28th! 

Shang-Chi #2 Interior Artwork by Dike Ruan and Tríona Farrell

To catch up on this thrilling new era of Shang-Chi, pick up SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 1: BROTHERS & SISTERS, available now digitally and at your local comic shop.

