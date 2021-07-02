Shang-Chi and Wolverine Clash Over the Fate of a Mysterious New Mutant in ‘Shang-Chi’ #3

Over the course of award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and rising star artist Dike Ruan’s redefining work on SHANG-CHI, the iconic martial arts hero has taken over leadership of his evil father’s cult-like organization known as the Five Weapons Society. In the process, Shang-Chi has reconnected with his many siblings, and in this month’s SHANG-CHI #3, he’ll discover yet another sister, a mutant warrior named Zhilan!