Wolverine and Ghost Rider Have a Hellish Showdown in the Final Chapter of 'Weapons of Vengeance'
Benjamin Percy’s epic 'Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance' crossover kicks off this August. Check out the cover of the finale issue of the 4-part crossover now, showcasing the new villain Stitcher!
Meet the demon who will be putting two of Marvel Comics’ toughest heroes through hell this summer: THE STITCHER!
Debuting in the upcoming GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE crossover, the Stitcher is a supernatural threat that Johnny Blaze and Logan took down during their never-before-seen first meeting in the past … or so they thought! Resurrected and hunting down mutants, Wolverine and Ghost Rider will team up in present day and try to bury this shared secret of theirs for good.
Benjamin Percy, the current writer behind both character’s hit ongoing series, and acclaimed artist Geoff Shaw, will unleash all the claws, chains, and violence that fans can handle in this fiery four-part crossover. Hitting the road together to track their foe, Johnny and Logan’s hunt will take them to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe, including an all-new branch of the infamous Weapon Plus program that specializes in all things HELL. The saga will also directly tie into the events of FALL OF X, the upcoming X-Men era that will mark a deadly turning point for mutantkind and send Wolverine on the run!
LOGAN AND JOHNNY VERSUS THE "STITCHER"! All bad things must come to an end…but will Wolverine and Ghost Rider meet their untimely demise at the hands of Stitcher? And who is the mysterious Father Pike? The secret behind the demon’s birth is revealed as the fate of our heroes, and the boy who started it all, are sealed!
“Wolverine is metal. Ghost Rider is metal. Together, their adamantium and chrome weigh in as HEAVY METAL!” Percy said. “You know how Metallica and Iron Maiden have toured together, shredded out songs, wailed on music videos? This is a little like that. I write the sheet music that Geoff Shaw brings to pyrotechnic, guitar-smashing life. You're in for a head-banging good time, I promise.”
GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by GEOFF SHAW
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 8/9
GHOST RIDER #17 “WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE” Part Two
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by GEOFF SHAW
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 8/16
WOLVERINE #36 “WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE” Part Three
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Penciled by GEOFF SHAW
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 8/30
GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA #1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by GEOFF SHAW
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Variant Cover by SCOTT WILLIAMS
On Sale 9/6
Check out the full list of issues, Ryan Stegman’s GHOST/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA #1 cover, a variant cover by Scott Williams, and an interior page from GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1 showing Stitcher in all his hellish glory. And hitch a ride to hell with Ghost Rider and Wolverine when this saga kicks offs on August 9.
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.