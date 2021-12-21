'Women of Marvel' Returns for Another Star-Studded Spotlight of Some of Marvel's Greatest Female Heroes

Here’s some of the WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 adventures you can look forward to...

· A Squirrel Girl and Black Widow team-up against a maniacal villain in a story that explores the complexities of Super Hero identities by Hugo award winning writer Charlie Jane Anders

· An action-packed Shanna the She-Devil and Silver Sable short sees the jungle ladies battle against wild animal poachers by award winning video game script writer Rhianna Pratchett

· A dark Jessica Jones tale of compulsion and redemption from celebrated creator Jordie Bellaire and drawn by rising star Zoe Thorogood

· A fun-filled page-flipper of Black Cat’s greatest failures and latest triumphs by novelist Preeti Chhibber and superstar artists Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage and more!

· The Marvel Comics writing debut of artist Mirka Andolfo and much more!

Stay tuned for more creative team announcements and don’t miss the latest must-have from the Voices pull list when WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 arrives on March 9!

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, MIRKA ANDOLFO, JORDIE BELLAIRE, RHIANNA PRATCHETT, PREETI CHHIBBER AND MORE!

Art by ZOE THOROGOOD, JEN BARTEL, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE AND MORE!

Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

On Sale 3/9