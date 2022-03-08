Start Your Comics Reading with the Women of Marvel

WHO SHE IS: Born deaf, Maya Lopez is a master of replicating physical action. After her father was killed, she was adopted by Wilson Fisk and trained as an assassin. After she found out Fisk murdered her father, Maya became Echo in her quest for vengeance and later joined the New Avengers.

COMICS SPOTLIGHT: PHOENIX SONG: ECHO (2021) #1 stars Echo who embarks on a new journey of self-discovery after she is chosen by the most powerful cosmic entity in the Marvel Universe to become its new avatar. Echo returns to her roots in search of answers, but something evil follows her home in hopes of interrupting her quest.