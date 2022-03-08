Start Your Comics Reading with the Women of Marvel
Celebrate Women's History Month, and International Women's Day, with a spotlight on heroes and emerging stars.
Saving the day is hard work, but someone has to do it and these women (and girl) heroes make it look easy! Get to know these incredible Women of Marvel by reading their current and upcoming comic stories on Marvel Unlimited.
ECHO
WHO SHE IS: Born deaf, Maya Lopez is a master of replicating physical action. After her father was killed, she was adopted by Wilson Fisk and trained as an assassin. After she found out Fisk murdered her father, Maya became Echo in her quest for vengeance and later joined the New Avengers.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: PHOENIX SONG: ECHO (2021) #1 stars Echo who embarks on a new journey of self-discovery after she is chosen by the most powerful cosmic entity in the Marvel Universe to become its new avatar. Echo returns to her roots in search of answers, but something evil follows her home in hopes of interrupting her quest.
HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP
WHO SHE IS: Kate Bishop walked away from family wealth to pursue heroics after being inspired by her favorite Avenger, Hawkeye. She also goes by the codename Hawkeye and is one of the founding members of the Young Avengers.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: Kate Bishop heads back home to New York in HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP (2021) #1, but things are different because she’s changed since she was last on the East Coast. Not wanting to backslide into her old life and connections, Kate picks up a pit stop case for a confidence-booster to prove to herself she’s made the right decision.
SILK
WHO SHE IS: Korean American Cindy Moon was bitten by the same radioactive spider as Peter Parker. After her powers manifested, she became a target of the Inheritors, forcing her to hide in a bunker for ten years, where she trained and later emerged as the Spider-Hero Silk.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: Cindy Moon is a courageous reporter by day and a crime fighter under the codename Silk by night. All that changes in SILK (2021) #1 when those worlds collide as an investigation into a series of gangland murders puts Silk and her loved ones in danger.
STORM
WHO SHE IS: Ororo Munroe is an Omega-level mutant who the people of the Serengeti once celebrated as a goddess for her abilities of weather manipulation. She adopted the name Storm after being recruited by Professor X to join his team of mutants, the X-Men.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 is the ultimate flex for Storm and her mutant powers. The mutants look to expand their Krakoan empire off-world with Mars in their sights. So how do you make an uninhabitable planet livable? You call up the one and only weather goddess.
SHE-HULK
WHO SHE IS: Thanks to her cousin Bruce Banner and an emergency blood transfusion, lawyer Jennifer Walter was transformed into the gamma-powered Super Hero known as She-Hulk. She is a force with sensational strength, wit, and confidence in her own right.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: Jennifer Walters is back starring in her own sensational solo series in SHE-HULK (2022) #1. She has a career to rebuild, friends to reconnect with, and enemies who need a reminder that there is more than one green being to think twice about crossing.
MS. MARVEL
WHO SHE IS: Kamala Khan is a super-powered shapeshifting teenager from New Jersey. Inspired by Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers, Kamala uses her abilities to protect her community as she learns her place in the world.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: In MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL (2019) #1, Ms. Marvel returns to her hometown of Jersey City, and aliens are wreaking havoc on her corner of the world. Kamala must get to the bottom of why they are so weirdly interested in Ms. Marvel and her family.
JANE FOSTER
WHO SHE IS: Jane Foster was a nurse and friend of Thor, who later became a doctor and Goddess of Thunder. She now serves as a Valkyrie and is just as heroic as she ever was before.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: After the Frost Giants invade Earth, Jane Foster finds herself holding the mighty hammer, Mjolnir, becoming the new Goddess of Thunder in THOR (2014) #1.
CAPTAIN CARTER
WHO SHE IS: Peggy Carter is one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most decorated agents. She is a woman out of time who first began her career fighting alongside the French Resistance during World War II.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: Limited series CAPTAIN CARTER (2022) will focus on a time-displaced Peggy Carter as she faces the reappearance of an old in the modern-day. She must also decide where she stands as the wielder of the shield in this new adventure.
MONICA RAMBEAU
WHO SHE IS: Monica Rambeau prides herself on helping others. Her courageousness led to her gaining the power to convert her own body into energy, and with it, she became a literal beacon of light for those in need.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: In epic event AVENGERS: NO ROAD HOME (2019), Monica Rambeau brings her seasoned heroism to a team of Avengers put together in haste to save the universe from a force strong enough to destroy the gods.
WHITE WIDOW: YELENA BELOVA
WHO SHE IS: Yelena Belova is as eager as they come. In her quest to prove herself better than Natasha Romanoff, she was the first Red Room student to surpass all of her marks, giving the Black Widow competition like no other.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: The White Widow finds herself dragged into Russia's crosshairs by the Red Guardian after he starts hunting down state secrets. She faces challenges that not even the Red Room could have prepared her for in WINTER GUARD (2021) #1.
AMERICA CHAVEZ
WHO SHE IS: Born in another plane of reality before crash-landing to Earth as a child, America Chavez is a portal punching super-powered hero who is a loner at heart.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA (2021) #1 explores what makes this dimension-shattering star-portal-making hero so incredible. The foundation of everything America believes in is snatched from right under her. This forces America to stand up and face the parts of herself that she’s been running from for so long.
SCARLET WITCH
WHO SHE IS: Wanda Maximoff is one of the most potent magic-wielders in the universe. One of the earliest members of the Avengers, Wanda also goes by Scarlet Witch. She can warp reality and bend minds to her will.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: The Scarlet Witch must save the day after the complete text of the Darkhold is found by a fellow sorcerer leading the elder god Chthon to awaken. THE DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 follows the Scarlet Witch as she gathers the worlds’ greatest heroes and mystics to save reality itself by unleashing their inner darkness.
IRONHEART
WHO SHE IS: A genius hailing from the South Side of Chicago, Iron Man: Tony Stark inspired Riri Williams to build her own suit of incredible armor. As Ironheart, she brings a level of humanity that is just as powerful as her heroism.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: Riri Williams steps up her hero game in IRONHEART (2018) #1 when a group of world leaders are taken hostage. She also has to deal with matters that don’t require her high-tech armor when someone from her hometown enters her life.
MYSTIQUE
WHO SHE IS: Raven Darkholme is a shapeshifting mutant known as Mystique. Once a member of the Brotherhood of Mutants, she is a master deceiver and infiltrator.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: Mystique was never one to be trifled with, a lesson the rulers of Krakoa learn the hard way in the INFERNO event. She is a dangerous woman and an even more significant threat when the life of the woman she loves, the mutant Destiny, hangs in the balance.
ELEKTRA
WHO SHE IS: Elektra Natchios is who you call when you need someone to get the job done. She gained her one-of-a-kind skillsets as a trained assassin and bounty hunter from the ancient ninja cult known as the Hand.
COMICS SPOTLIGHT: Elektra is the new Daredevil to assume the duties of protecting Hell’s Kitchen as of DAREDEVIL (2019) #28. She has her work cut out for her with Wilson Fisk seated as New York’s mayor with a slew of lethal villains at his beck and call like Typhoid Mary, the Owl, and Hammerhead.
Want to read all of these comic stories, plus 29,000 other digital issues? Download the all-new Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!