By Crom! Jason Aaron's Craziest Conan Moments

Aaron and Asrar kicked off the Cimmerian's return to the House of Ideas in 2019 with CONAN THE BARBARIAN, a series with roots in Robert E. Howard's stories from the 1930s. Eventually, Howard transitioned Conan from the role of warrior to that of king, which was reflected back during Marvel's first relationship with the character in a title called first KING CONAN and then CONAN THE KING during its comics run from 1980 through 1989.

In true Aaron fashion, BARBARIAN—which also featured the penciling talent of Gerardo Zaffino and Garry Brown—showed the character grow from young thief to regal ruler while often running into the minions of Razazel, the Red Rod of Doom!

While looking ahead to KING CONAN's release, we're digging through our back issues to find the coolest, craziest, and By Crom-iest moments from Aaron's 12-issue run of the series!

Lady in Red - CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1