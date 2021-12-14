Studying 'X-Force' with Writer Benjamin Percy

Going back to the beginning of this book, can you remember the original mission statement developed by you and the editorial team? How has that mandate shifted over the past two years?

Krakoa is a mutant nation. X-Force is its CIA. That’s how I pitched it. The black-ops unit would operate in the shadows and wrestle with morally complicated questions. This would be the dirty book, the poison book, the book that would make people uncomfortable. That was our promise, and I think we’ve made good on it.

Beast is the head of intelligence, Wolverine is the fist of field ops. They are aligned, and they are at odds—and eventually there will be a reckoning.

The mandate hasn’t shifted. But here’s what has. In the beginning, it was just me and the other writers and the editors, BSing, dreaming up ideas.

But then I was assigned an artist. Joshua Cassara. Who has become a great pal as well as a great colleague. We text every day. We recently road-tripped from LA to Vegas for some comics stuff. He’s been an integral part of this storytelling process and the X-FORCE aesthetic. We’re in this together, each trying to strenuously tell the best story possible.

How did you pick which characters made up the initial cast? Did anybody almost make the cut but just miss it?

In January of 2019 I flew out to NYC and at the Marvel mothership met Hickman and [Editor-in-Chief] CB [Cebulski] and [X-Men editor] Jordan [White] and [writers] Gerry [Duggan] and Tini [Howard] and Leah [Williams] and Vita [Ayala]. We broke story. We talked rosters. Every notable mutant had their name written on a 3x5 notecard. We spread them out on a massive boardroom table. And we horse-traded.

I knew from the beginning Beast and Wolverine were central to my story. I knew Domino had to be part of the squad. I wanted Sage in the chair at first—working the computers, commanding logistics—but building toward something more ambitious (stay tuned). I needed a smartass. I think I originally lobbied for Deadpool, but that wasn’t allowed at first (in part because he’s only sorta kinda iffily a mutant), but Kid Omega has turned out to be a killer fit.

Masque was on the menu for a bit. So was Northstar.

Jean was always going to be too good for X-Force. But I really wanted that moral compass up front to show how far they were straying from their initial course.

As for Colossus, well, this is a story about spycraft and I can finally say that I wanted a mole, a traitor (though he’s of course more complicated than that). I’ve been building toward that reveal for two years now.

Forge is the Q of the operation.

And Black Tom…he’s become a favorite. Josh and I really love him. I wanted him for his skillset (as he’s tapped into the island), but I realized that someone who is constantly tapped into an organic interface like that is not only going to experience sensory overload, but will no doubt develop a kind of dissociative disorder. That’s why he always speaks either in first person plural or third person. Because he’s as much the island as himself.