X-force Deals With Mutantkind's Worst Nightmare: Cerebrax!

As Wolverine returns to Krakoa, the mind-melding threat of Cerebrax grips the island via a security flaw! But where does it come from, and what does it want with Forge? Here’s what Percy had to say about what fans can expect from the new hard-hitting chapter of X-FORCE:

“There has never been an easy time for X-Force, but the year ahead is going to be particularly chaotic and challenging. I can't get into too much detail about X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE—because Beast has listed those files as classified—but I will say that there are repercussions. For some of the characters of course. But also for one of the Cerebro units, which has become sentient, and it's hunger for intelligence and power is quite literal. Cerebrax is coming. You should also expect some dramatic shake-ups to the team roster and a major transformation for Kid Omega that we've been building toward for some time. Take cover, because one of my favorite villains in the 616 is showing up in a multi-issue story I've been wanting to write for years. And expect for the Man With the Peacock Tattoo to finally be unmasked. Robert Gill's art is blowing my mind and melting my email inbox; I can't wait to share it with you all. Get ready for menace, mayhem, and moral confusion.”

Strap in for more high stakes thrills that only X-Force can deliver when X-FORCE #27 hits stands in April!