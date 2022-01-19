Wolverine’s Comics History (In Order)
Read the first issue of ‘X Lives of Wolverine’ on Marvel Unlimited, before starting his chronological origin in Infinity Comics series ‘Life of Wolverine.’
Now on Marvel Unlimited: The first chapter of Wolverine’s time-shredding saga begins in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1!
The mutant best known as Wolverine has lived many lives under many identities, but never before has the future been so entwined with the past. Fan-favorite eras of Wolverine's saga are explored anew in five-part interlocking series X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, kicking off in comic shops today with X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1! Creators like Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert, will offer never-before-seen episodes from Logan’s history as he travels to various points in time to prevent the death of a key mutant figure. But these LIVES are only one side of the story…
Now, as a special bonus release, Marvel Unlimited subscribers can read the first issue of X LIVES OF WOLVERINE, the same day that it drops in comic shops.
“I'm going to make a bold statement: I set out to write the greatest Wolverine story ever told,” says X LIVES/X DEATHS writer Benjamin Percy in an exclusive interview for Entertainment Weekly. “I'm not trying to belittle previous creators when I say that. The opposite. I'm trying to honor them. When we reveal the expansive scope—and legacy elements—of the project, you'll understand what I mean. We're creating a definitive platform that channels all the Wolverine stories that came before, while shredding our way into a wild future.”
After reading X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS to Android to kick off ten-part Infinity Comics series LIFE OF WOLVERINE. Creators Jim Zub, Ramon Bachs, and Java Tartaglia depict Logan’s complex (and usually jumbled) history for the first time ever in chronological order. A definitive timeline from first SNIKT! to Wolverine’s current state on Krakoa, each chapter of LIFE OF WOLVERINE will run parallel to X LIVES/X DEATHS. As the ten-part saga unfolds in comic shops, readers can witness Wolverine’s complete history across ten chapters on the Marvel Unlimited app. Enjoy new issues of LIFE OF WOLVERINE every Thursday and read issue #1 on the app right now.
It starts, and ends, with Wolverine. Pick up ongoing issues of X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE in comic shops and go back to where it all began in Infinity Comics series LIFE OF WOLVERINE.
