The Past, and Future, Wolverine

New on Marvel Unlimited: Two interlocking series. One unwritten future. A special bonus release that’s just dropped today, X LIVES OF WOLVERINE (2022) and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE (2022) are now available to read in full! From writer Benjamin Percy and artists Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert comes this journey across Wolverine’s history (and future), a transformative epic packed with revelations and exciting developments not just for Logan but for all of mutantkind!

To prevent a tragedy, the mutant known as Wolverine must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history—Professor Charles Xavier. But that is only the beginning…because for every life, there is a death! Fan-favorite eras, and the future yet to come, are explored anew in this 10-part, time-shredding saga.

And, one of the main antagonists in this event is Mikhail Rasputin, an Alpha-level mutant who is working with the anti-mutant organization, XENO. To make things extra awkward, he is not only an enemy of Krakoa but the older brother of Colossus and Magik. With the Cerebro Sword in his possession and his matter manipulation powers, Mikhail sends longtime Wolverine enemy Omega Red through time with a crucial goal: kill Professor X. If there’s no Xavier, there’s no Krakoa. But do you think the nation of Krakoa is going to let that stand? No way!