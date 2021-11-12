Wolverine Must Learn From His Past...Or the Future Is Doomed
'X Lives of Wolverine' and 'X Deaths of Wolverine' continues in February!
Starting in January, X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, a pair of interlocking series will usher in The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men!
Week after week, writer Benjamin Percy and artists Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert will journey across Wolverine’s history and future to deliver a transformative epic packed with revelations and exciting developments not just for Logan but for all of mutantkind.
The saga continues in February as X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4-5 present lost missions of the man called Logan! Wolverine’s time-shredding adventure sheds new light on eras of his life you thought you knew, and ones you never knew existed! Hang on for a ride from the early 1900s to missions with Department H and beyond. A peek into the past that will define the future…but only if he can stop OMEGA RED!
While Logan fights his way through the past, who will protect the present? X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 will star the “Wolverine family” as Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Daken, and Scout enter the fray as the dark side of Wolverine’s time-traveling mission comes into focus. And in X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5, the chase leads to the mutant nation of Krakoa, as the force of mutantkind’s ultimate destruction breaches its borders. Is this the last stand of Xavier’s dream? Readers, prepare for a major turning point in the X-Men mythos!
“I'm going to make a bold statement: I set out to write the greatest Wolverine story ever told,” Percy told Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I'm not trying to belittle previous creators when I say that. The opposite. I'm trying to honor them. When we reveal the expansive scope—and legacy elements—of the project, you'll understand what I mean. We're creating a definitive platform that channels all the Wolverine stories that came before, while shredding our way into a wild future.”
Check out February’s covers now, and be there when X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 hits stands on January 2!
On Sale 2/2
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
On Sale 2/8
X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
On Sale 2/16
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
On Sale 2/23
X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI
Cover by ADAM KUBERT