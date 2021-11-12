Wolverine Must Learn From His Past...Or the Future Is Doomed

Check out February’s covers now, and be there when X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 hits stands on January 2!

On Sale 2/2

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/8

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/16

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/23

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT