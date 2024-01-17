April's X-Titles Assemble the Avengers, Bring Back Magneto, & More

By now, fans have experienced the explosive debut issues of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, but these twin series are only the beginning of the dramatic finale to the X-Men’s acclaimed Krakoa Era!

Across exciting new limited series and tie-in issues of ongoing series, this crucial war for mutantkind’s future will unfold in a grand tapestry of brave missions, shocking revelations, and heartbreaking defeats. With the X-Men embracing a new destiny this summer, fans won’t want to miss single moment of this epic ending to an unforgettable period of their 60-year history.

The most glorious moments of the Krakoan Age are still ahead and today, fans can learn about the various X-Men related issues hitting stands in April. A stacked team of powerhouse X-Men join forces against Orchis in X-MEN #33, the success of Storm’s divine mission to bring back Magneto is revealed in RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #4, a group of fallen X-Men confront death again in DEAD X-MEN #4, and a threat only mutantkind’s greatest soldiers can handle is unleashed in CABLE #3. In addition, the Phoenix Force burns away the remaining mysteries of the Krakoan Age in X-MEN FOREVER #2.

The mythos-shattering events of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X will also bleed out into the wider Marvel Universe as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes join the fray in AVENGERS #11 and AVENGERS #12 while Tony Stark confronts his technology’s own role in Krakoa’s downfall in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17.

Also in April are new pulse-pounding chapters of SABRETOOTH WAR! With last week’s opening chapter, WOLVERINE #41, fans saw why SABRETOOTH WAR was billed as the most violent Wolverine story ever told! Wolverine and Sabretooth’s momentous showdown only gets bloodier as this 10-part epic rages on in WOLVERINE #47 and #48, and it’s all leading up to the milestone WOLVERINE #50 in May!

AVENGERS #12