The Foundation of Krakoa Begins to Crack in Upcoming 'X-Men: Before The Fall' Comics

Mutantkind’s next evolution is on the horizon.

First teased at NYCC, FALL OF X will be an overarching storyline impacting every X-Men title and the Marvel Universe as we know it. FALL OF X represents a crucial chapter of the Krakoa era, which began in Jonathan Hickman’s seminal HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X. The current age of X-Men has been so revolutionary that the question on every fan’s mind has been, “Can Krakoa last forever?” FALL OF X will answer that question and many more but first, four key one-shots will set the stage for what’s to come.

Starting in May, these BEFORE THE FALL titles will tie up long-simmering plotlines, reintroduce major players, and put all the pieces in place for the dramatic events of the third annual HELLFIRE GALA. In addition to being the official start of FALL OF X, this year’s HELLFIRE GALA will also reveal the outcome of this year’s X-Men Vote, which fans can participate in starting tomorrow.

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1