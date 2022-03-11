The X-Men Confront Secrets That Could Send Mutantkind Into a Spiral as the 'Destiny of X' Era Marches On

Prepare to enter the DESTINY OF X, the radical next era for your favorite X-Men titles! Ushering in the second age of Krakoa, DESTINY OF X will see the emergence of new enemies, the formation of new X-Teams, and bold paths for your favorite characters. It all kicks off later this month and right now, fans can peek ahead to discover what’s to come this June in their most anticipated X-Men ongoing series!

X-Men #12

Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz present the grand climax to the Krakoan X-Men’s first year in X-MEN #12! On the eve of the Hellfire Gala, threats have closed in on the X-Men from all sides. The secret machinations of Doctor Stasis, the terror of Gameworld, even the threat of the X-Men’s own secrets getting out…it’s all led to this!

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 6/1