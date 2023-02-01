Marvel Creators Show Their Support in the X-Men Election

Let your voice be heard! Vote for the newest member of the X-Men at Marvel.com/xmenvote from January 31 until February 3.

The third annual X-Men Election is officially underway, and X-fans all across the world are making their voices heard—including our own Marvel Comics creators! As voting ramps up for each of the six candidates, X-MEN RED writer Al Ewing, DEADPOOL writer Alyssa Wong, LEGION OF X writer Si Spurrier, IMMORTAL X-MEN writer Kieron Gillen, MARAUDERS writer Steve Orlando, and X-MEN writer Gerry Duggan revealed who they voted for and why they think you should vote for them, too.

Head over to Marvel.com/XMenVote now to select your candidate now through Friday, February 3. By casting your ballot, you will help determine the final member of Krakoa's supreme Super Hero squad. And, of course, don't forget to share and campaign on social media with the hashtag #XMenVote!

Al Ewing Votes Frenzy

"As S.W.O.R.D.'s resident ambassador, Joanna Cargill embodies Roosevelt's philosophy: speak softly and don't bother carrying anything because you can bench-press ten tons and you're almost completely indestructible. A vote for Frenzy is a vote for diplomacy."