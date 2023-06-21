The X-Men's 'Fall of X' Era Scatters Mutantkind Across the Globe and Beyond

Since 2019's HOUSE OF X, mutantkind has thrived on the island nation of Krakoa, but could it really last forever? That question will be explored and answered in FALL OF X, a new era of X-Men storytelling that kicks off in next month’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1.



Epic tragedy and unforgivable betrayals will send mutantkind away from the safety of Krakoa and into one of the darkest periods in X-Men history. A new world map graphic shows just how tumultuous things will be by pinpointing where various titles and characters will end up when FALL OF X begins.

Fans can also get a sneak peek at what’s to come by checking out covers and story information for September’s X-Men-related titles.