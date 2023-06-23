Krakoa No More? 'Fall of X' Executes Orchis' Plan for Krakoa's Downfall

Could Krakoa really last forever?

Since Jonathan Hickman’s revolutionary 2019 series HOUSE OF X, mutantkind has thrived on the island nation of Krakoa. From terraforming Mars to discovering mutant resurrection, mutantkind has reshaped the Marvel Universe as we know it.

But while they were achieving greatness, their deadliest enemies have been plotting their ultimate downfall… and in next month’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1, they strike! Consisting of Nimrod, Omega Sentinel, Moira MacTaggert, Feilong, and other anti-mutant foes, this ruthless group of supervillains call themselves Orchis and their masterplan could doom Krakoa and all its accomplishments. The catastrophic events of the Hellfire Gala will send your favorite characters away from the safety of Krakoa and into a dark new age known as FALL OF X!

Filled with bold developments and shocking directions, FALL OF X will be a thrilling and unpredictable period of X-Men storytelling that will unfold in new arcs of continuing X-Titles, as well as various all-new limited series. Fans can get a glimpse at what’s to come in the new FALL OF X trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

The trailer spotlights Orchis’ brutal attack and its aftermath. However, amidst the epic tragedy comes hope as it’s revealed the X-Men have survived and are scattered across the globe and beyond! Now across many fronts, the climactic war for mutantkind’s survival and the fate of Krakoa begins!