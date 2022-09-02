These X-Men Starter Stories Are Perfect for New Readers
Originally inspired by a dream of unity, the telepath Professor Charles Xavier assembled students with extraordinary, innate powers from around the world. Dubbed “mutants,” these remarkable super-beings were ostracized and feared by society—until they channeled their powers for good as the X-Men!
X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN
Collects X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN (2017) #1-2:
Over six tumultuous decades, the X-Men have carved a singular place in comic book lore and popular culture. From their riotous birth in the ’60s, to their legendary reboot in the ’70s, to their attitude adjustment in the ’90s, to their battle against extinction in the ’00s, the X-Men have remained unquestionably relevant to generations of readers, the ultimate underdogs in an increasingly complicated world. In X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN, New York Times-best-selling author Ed Piskor (Hip-Hop Family Tree, Wizzywig) takes you on a pulse-pounding tour of X-Men history unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before, an intricate labor of love that stitches together hundreds of classic and obscure stories into one seamless X-Men masterpiece! This volume also includes 1963’s X-MEN #1, masterfully recolored by Ed.
X-MEN ORIGINS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
Collects X-MEN ORIGINS: COLOSSUS, JEAN GREY, BEAST, SABRETOOTH, WOLVERINE, GAMBIT, ICEMAN, CYCLOPS, NIGHTCRAWLER, EMMA FROST and DEADPOOL:
Discover the uncanny origins of some of the greatest X-Men of all! These gripping and personal tales reveal how the young mutants each gained their powers and found their way to the Xavier School—from legendary original members like Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast and Iceman; to iconic additions of the all-new, all-different era like Nightcrawler, Colossus and Wolverine; to the fan-favorite Gambit! Plus: Get inside the head of fiendish foe-turned-stalwart member Emma Frost, and explore the bloody and disturbing past of the savage Sabretooth! And Wade Wilson is determined to tell his own story as the fourth-wall breaking Deadpool! A host of comic-book talents unite to explore the early days of Marvel’s mutants!
X-MEN CLASSIC: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
Collects CLASSIC X-MEN (1986) #1-23:
In 1986, Marvel launched CLASSIC X-MEN, a series that reprinted the “All-New, All-Different X-Men” era—with a twist! All-new backup stories fleshed out the 1970s tales and delved deeper into the characters’ lives—and new story pages were even inserted into the reprints, expanding on key moments and sowing the seeds for future storylines! Now, all this created material has been collected together—complete with comparisons and text pieces explaining what was changed, what was added and why! Friendships are forged, allies are mourned and lives are transformed in these rare tales that dance between the raindrops of some of the most revered X-Men comics of all time.
