These X-Men Starter Stories Are Perfect for New Readers

Originally inspired by a dream of unity, the telepath Professor Charles Xavier assembled students with extraordinary, innate powers from around the world. Dubbed “mutants,” these remarkable super-beings were ostracized and feared by society—until they channeled their powers for good as the X-Men!

Read some of the most pivotal moments in mutant history with the “X-Men: Grand Design” sale, now ongoing in the Marvel Comics App through October 3! Pick up any of our suggested starting points as digital issues or collections to save up to 67% off on uncanny titles. Plus, Marvel Insiders who shop this sale will earn 1,000 Insider points (limit once per sale) for any purchase.

Here’s our top picks! (With over 130 titles to choose from!)

Collects X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN (2017) #1-2:

Over six tumultuous decades, the X-Men have carved a singular place in comic book lore and popular culture. From their riotous birth in the ’60s, to their legendary reboot in the ’70s, to their attitude adjustment in the ’90s, to their battle against extinction in the ’00s, the X-Men have remained unquestionably relevant to generations of readers, the ultimate underdogs in an increasingly complicated world. In X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN, New York Times-best-selling author Ed Piskor (Hip-Hop Family Tree, Wizzywig) takes you on a pulse-pounding tour of X-Men history unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before, an intricate labor of love that stitches together hundreds of classic and obscure stories into one seamless X-Men masterpiece! This volume also includes 1963’s X-MEN #1, masterfully recolored by Ed.