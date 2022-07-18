‘X-Men Green’ Returns with a Vengeance

Ahead of reading X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #44 on the app, hear from “X-Men Green” creators Steve Orlando and Emilio Laiso about what’s in store for the arc’s latest chapter!

When we last saw Nature Girl and crew (X-MEN UNLIMITED #33), she seemed a touch...unhinged. What can we expect regarding her latest evolution?

EMILIO LAISO: It's totally an escalation. It seems like she's getting more and more distant from her "humanity.” She has some reasons, but her boundaries are constantly coming down. It feels like a bomb that keeps charging, not imagining when it's going to implode.

STEVE ORLANDO: Nature Girl's motivation, I think, is a good one: she wants to protect the planet, she wants to show us the pain we're causing our world. But lately, for her, it's been blood for blood. And folks are right to note it seems like a bit of a swerve for her. She's doing a good thing in an increasingly bad way. And as for how she's gone down that path, well...maybe we've earned it, as a people? Maybe Krakoa's earned it, after sending Wolverine to kill her for avenging a world she has a direct connection to? Or maybe this evolution, as you call it, is all the more tragic...