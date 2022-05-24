Jean Grey Grabs the Spotlight in Artgerm's 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Cover

Mutantkind is set to send shockwaves through the Marvel Universe yet again in this year’s HELLFIRE GALA!

A night overflowing with heavy drama, surprise guests, and game-changing revelations, the event will take place in July’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, a giant-sized one-shot will be written by current X-MEN writer Gerry Duggan along with an all-star lineup of artists: Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli and C.F. Villa.

A Marvel Comic of such magnitude wouldn’t be complete without an incredible variant cover from artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau. The mega-popular cover artist depicts Jean Grey is her now-iconic Hellfire Gala outfit from last year, ready to announce the new team of X-Men.

At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Don’t dare miss this issue to see what comes next!