Jean Grey Grabs the Spotlight in Artgerm's 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Cover
Check out Artgerm’s hotly anticipated variant cover for 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1, on sale July 13.
Mutantkind is set to send shockwaves through the Marvel Universe yet again in this year’s HELLFIRE GALA!
A night overflowing with heavy drama, surprise guests, and game-changing revelations, the event will take place in July’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, a giant-sized one-shot will be written by current X-MEN writer Gerry Duggan along with an all-star lineup of artists: Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli and C.F. Villa.
A Marvel Comic of such magnitude wouldn’t be complete without an incredible variant cover from artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau. The mega-popular cover artist depicts Jean Grey is her now-iconic Hellfire Gala outfit from last year, ready to announce the new team of X-Men.
At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Don’t dare miss this issue to see what comes next!
X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by KRIS ANKA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, MATTEO LOLLI, & C.F. VILLA
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Check out the cover and stay tuned for more news about X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, including an exciting sneak peek!
