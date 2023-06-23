Chaos Reigns in 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023' #1 First Look

The FALL OF X is upon us.

Every year, Krakoa invites the outside world to visit its idyllic shores for the annual Hellfire Gala, an evening of high fashion, festivities, and diplomacy. While mutantkind always promises to make each Hellfire Gala a night unlike any other, this year's event will truly break the paradigm—but not in the way mutantkind may have hoped. This year, the Hellfire Gala becomes Orchis' show.

Written by Gerry Duggan alongside an all-star lineup of artists including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 launches the FALL OF X, turning mutantkind’s greatest night into their worst nightmare. Now, a first look at the devastating issue offers a fleeting glimpse at all the shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, and impossible deaths to come.

This X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 preview opens with a familiar sight: Cyclops and Emma Frost chatting as they hang from the vines of the Treehouse, the X-Men's headquarters in New York City. In the next page, the Stepford Cuckoos oversee the start of the Hellfire Gala, welcoming guests to the island as prominent mutants like Cyclops, Jean Grey, Emma, and Forge look on. One page shows Mystique and Destiny sprinting out of a Krakoan portal, nearly knocking over Kate Pryde on their way, while in another page, the chaos begins.

Mutantkind immediately leaps to Krakoa's defense, with Psylocke and Magik immediately drawing their swords—but not in enough time to save poor Multiple Man, who gets cut in half. Bishop takes a tumble, while Iceman throws himself at Nimrod, an endlessly adaptable and self-duplicating Sentinel. In another page, Doctor Stasis and the Omega Sentinel cheekily waltz through one of the Krakoan gates as Professor X watches. Finally, Strong Guy delivers a fastball special that sends Kate into the fight.

Witness Orchis' attack on Krakoa in this special first look at X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 below!