Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: New Mutants

The founding of Krakoa has helped heal the divide between many former enemies. Magneto and Xavier are closer than ever, while even the likes of Mister Sinister, Apocalypse, and Exodus have been welcomed into the fold. Therein lies the problem, because not every enemy is looking for redemption and acceptance. Case in point: Amahl Farouk, AKA the Shadow King. He is the serpent in their midst. Under the nose of the New Mutants, Farouk has begun “mentoring” a group of young mutants for his own ends. He’s even been able to manipulate Rahne Sinclair, AKA Wolfsbane.

Rahne has proven to be vulnerable because she’s still mourning the death of her son, Tier. Rahne and her late lover, Hrimhari, sired Tier years after their first encounter during The Asgardian Wars. Through Hrimhari, Tier had Asgardian heritage in addition to his mutant gifts. Tragically, Tier was murdered by Strong Guy during a battle for Hell’s throne. In many ways, Rahne has never fully recovered from that loss.