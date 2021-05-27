Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: S.W.O.R.D.

But the Hellfire Gala is a party, first and foremost. And designer Valerio Schiti is making sure that Brand’s team will arrive in style. Manifest’s outfit is already making a splash thanks to its colorful representation of his powers. It also embraces this year’s bare chest trend.

Frenzy’s ensemble also seems likely to be a sensation at the gala. In a party filled with eye-catching outfits, Frenzy's stands out; she simply exudes power.

Magneto’s outfit seems to combine the best of human and mutant fashion. The Master of Magnetism just couldn’t resist wearing a top hat in place of his iconic helmet. The gold trim and white colors lend Magneto a regal air as well.