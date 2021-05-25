Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: Wolverine

While this event is clearly important to both Frost and Krakoa’s mutants, it’s also very important to the X-Men’s greatest fighter: Wolverine. For the first time in his life, Logan’s family is together in one place. The extended X-Men team is close to kin for Logan, but Kate Pryde and Jubilee are his surrogate daughters. His biological daughter, Laura Kinney/Wolverine, and her clone sister, Gabby/Scout, are also with him. Even Logan’s formerly estranged son, Daken, is fully on board...and he used to be the black sheep of the family!

Logan loves them all. They mean the world to him. That’s one of the reasons why he and the rest of X-Force are working security for the Hellfire Gala. It’s widely believed that Logan, Beast, Sage, Domino, and Kid Omega are essentially Krakoa’s black ops group. They do the dirty work that allows their nation to thrive. Protecting a party should be a pretty easy assignment compared to the assignments that X-Force usually handles.