Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: X-Factor

Kyle Jinadu is the lone human associated with the group, and possibly the only non-mutant living on Krakoa. As Northstar’s husband, Kyle has special permission to come and go from the island as he pleases. Fortunately, Kyle was spared the fate of many of his teammates, when they went up against the Morrigan. She brutally killed several X-Factor members when they got in her way.

Back in X-FACTOR (2005) #244, Siryn, AKA Teresa Cassidy, made a deal with the Morrigan to become her new host. In return, Teresa was able to save Polaris’ sanity, and she later restored Jamie Madrox’s humanity when he was turned into a demon. In X-FACTOR (2020) #1, the Morrigan began calling in her marker. She drove Siryn to commit suicide multiple times to feed her insatiable appetite for death. The Morrigan is a death goddess, after all. Unfortunately, the Morrigan also attacked X-Factor when they tried to help their friend.